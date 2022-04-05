Zacks: Brokerages Expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.09. Antero Resources posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $4.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.23.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $33,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,622.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,581,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $25,751,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,343,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,145,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AR opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $31.85.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

