Zacks: Brokerages Expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) to post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.27). GDS reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDS. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in GDS by 87.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.60. GDS has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $87.69.

GDS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.