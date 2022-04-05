Zacks: Brokerages Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. KeyCorp posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.35.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,440,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

