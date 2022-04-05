Zacks: Brokerages Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Post $0.24 EPS

Equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. TTM Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.03 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TTM Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,075. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.29. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after buying an additional 1,284,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after acquiring an additional 650,465 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,857,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after acquiring an additional 352,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2,199.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 365,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 349,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

