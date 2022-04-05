Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTLGet Rating) will post ($1.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.36). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.63) to ($4.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.39) to ($4.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZNTL. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of ZNTL stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.24. 472,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,876. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.42. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $87.19.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $93,928.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,756 shares of company stock worth $8,178,020. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

