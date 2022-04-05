Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) to Hold

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

ALGM traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.54. 1,160,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.58. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,504,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,982,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,073,000 after purchasing an additional 179,957 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,640,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,364,000 after purchasing an additional 165,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,041,000 after purchasing an additional 289,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,494,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,725,000 after purchasing an additional 314,108 shares in the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

