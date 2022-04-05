Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) to Sell

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Augmedix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUGX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,734. Augmedix has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new stake in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,980,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

