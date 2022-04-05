Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Hold

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $71.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Interactive Brokers have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise histroy. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s continued efforts to develop proprietary software, low level of compensation expenses relative to net revenues and an increase in emerging market customers will likely keep supporting financials in the upcoming quarters. The acquisition of the retail unit of Folio Investments will strengthen the company's position in the online brokerage space. However, persistently increasing operating expenses (owing to technology upgrades and investments in franchise) are expected to keep hurting Interactive Brokers' profits. Despite the rate hikes, relatively lower interest rates might hamper the top line.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

IBKR stock traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $65.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,320. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.12.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $1,313,092.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $940,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 661,314 shares of company stock worth $46,135,865. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,885,000 after acquiring an additional 246,151 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 87,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

