Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LFST. UBS Group lowered LifeStance Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

In other news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $145,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 130.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,607,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,811,000 after buying an additional 2,607,735 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,583,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,734,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,150,000 after buying an additional 1,114,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 253.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after buying an additional 699,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth $5,075,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

