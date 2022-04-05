Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Sell

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

PRIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Primoris Services’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Primoris Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Primoris Services by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

