Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) to Sell

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sono-Tek Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive. Sono-Tek Corporation is based in MILTON, N.Y. “

OTCMKTS SOTK traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.97 million, a PE ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.28. Sono-Tek has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06.

Sono-Tek ( OTCMKTS:SOTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 15.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $45,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Riemer purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOTK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Benin Management CORP acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

