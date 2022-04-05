Zacks Investment Research Lowers Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) to Sell

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. 8,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,768. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $64.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.63. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

