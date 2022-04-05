Zacks Investment Research Lowers Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) to Sell

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

FRG stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,823. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Franchise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,289,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 770,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,212,000 after purchasing an additional 207,094 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,550,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 123,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 113,230 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

