Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) to Hold

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
NASDAQ OXLC opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.
Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter.
About Oxford Lane Capital (Get Rating)
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
