Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) to Hold

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 41.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period.

About Oxford Lane Capital (Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.