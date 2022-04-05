Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun Sells 10,471 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $507,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.24. 421,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,876. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.42.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.