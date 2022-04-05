Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun Sells 10,471 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $507,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.24. 421,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,876. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.42.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
