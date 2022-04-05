Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZETA. Craig Hallum started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

In other Zeta Global news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $5,725,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 8.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,995,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after buying an additional 492,305 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 680.4% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 381,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

