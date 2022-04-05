Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zevia PBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.19.

ZVIA stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.73.

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZVIA. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 48.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

