Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.40. 2,059,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,873. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $155.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.63.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 30.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.