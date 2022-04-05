Zynecoin (ZYN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $37,604.00

Zynecoin (ZYN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Zynecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zynecoin has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and $37,604.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00037229 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00107590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zynecoin Coin Profile

ZYN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 94,771,875 coins and its circulating supply is 26,685,600 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zynecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zynecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

