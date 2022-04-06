-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Freshworks.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. Freshworks has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $53.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.44.

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $83,754.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. bought 1,265,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $21,745,779.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 145,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,910,035 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Freshworks by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,252 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 15,228.4% during the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,065,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,686 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,324,000 after acquiring an additional 887,912 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,982,000 after acquiring an additional 251,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

