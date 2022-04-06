$0.08 EPS Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRIGet Rating) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Sirius XM reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,236,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,220,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,729 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 16,943.7% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,939,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,104 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.