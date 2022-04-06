$0.08 EPS Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Sirius XM reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,236,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,220,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,729 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 16,943.7% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,939,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,104 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

