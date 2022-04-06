-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NextDecade’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). NextDecade reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextDecade.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
NEXT traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 129,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,513. NextDecade has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $941.24 million, a P/E ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26.
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
