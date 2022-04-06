-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NextDecade’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). NextDecade reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextDecade.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 9,486,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after acquiring an additional 36,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 12,069.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 607,456 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 477,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 772,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 219,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

NEXT traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 129,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,513. NextDecade has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $941.24 million, a P/E ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

