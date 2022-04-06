-$0.10 EPS Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. MiMedx Group posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

MDXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,821.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $262,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,175 shares of company stock valued at $833,438. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $532.59 million, a PE ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

