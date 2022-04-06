$0.16 EPS Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. BrightView reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BV shares. William Blair cut BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BrightView by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in BrightView during the third quarter worth $1,083,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in BrightView by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,314,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,756 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in BrightView during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSE:BV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.86. 9,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,483. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

