$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.37. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Frontier Communications Parent.
Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $515,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $3,963,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $1,498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.13. 725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $35.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28.
About Frontier Communications Parent (Get Rating)
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.