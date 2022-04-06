$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBRGet Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.37. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Frontier Communications Parent.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $515,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $3,963,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth about $1,498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.13. 725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $35.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

