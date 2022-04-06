$0.28 EPS Expected for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.29. Urban Edge Properties reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Urban Edge Properties.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $20,850,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 427,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after buying an additional 26,368 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,456,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 56,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,848,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,114,000 after purchasing an additional 722,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

UE opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Edge Properties (UE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.