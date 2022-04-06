$0.30 EPS Expected for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AES’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. AES posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AES will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AES.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in AES by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 569,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth $2,327,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in AES by 351.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 34,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 7.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.94. 4,302,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,590,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. AES has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

