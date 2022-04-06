$0.39 EPS Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.36. Trustmark posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth about $20,131,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,784,000 after purchasing an additional 234,145 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 57,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,169,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,654,000 after purchasing an additional 197,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.09. 5,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,381. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.65. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 39.32%.

Trustmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

