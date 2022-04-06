$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.48. Atlas reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 24.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

NYSE:ATCO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.44. 48,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Atlas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,343,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,308,000 after purchasing an additional 221,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Atlas by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,381,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,181,000 after acquiring an additional 220,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,178,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 133,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Atlas by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,974,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 40,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

