-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 154.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.77.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

