$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Heska reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 1,944.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.13. 109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,315.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.62. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $119.63 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

