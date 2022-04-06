$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Western Union also posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Union will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 3,208.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Union stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 210,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,645. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.90. Western Union has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

