$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.48. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $700.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $36.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after buying an additional 89,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 548,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

