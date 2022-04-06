-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
Shares of NYSE JMIA traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. 5,373,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $39.36.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.