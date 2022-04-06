-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 1,227.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,210,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after buying an additional 1,119,069 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 593,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 448,347 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,922,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,117,000 after buying an additional 433,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,819,000 after buying an additional 340,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 518.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 343,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 287,730 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JMIA traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. 5,373,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

