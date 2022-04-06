$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) will report $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. Atmos Energy posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full year sales of $4.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

ATO traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.05. 1,012,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,335. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $122.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

