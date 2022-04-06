$1.71 EPS Expected for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.58. Expeditors International of Washington reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.37. The company had a trading volume of 37,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,842. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $97.15 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 83,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after buying an additional 63,329 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 87,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.