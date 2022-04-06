$11.16 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $11.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.11 billion to $11.21 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $7.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $44.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.95 billion to $44.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $47.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.63 billion to $47.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,921.25.

NASDAQ AZN traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.07. 5,342,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,562,387. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average is $59.52. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $48.26 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,378.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

