111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading Up 7%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) was up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 5,703,507 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 763% from the average daily volume of 661,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82.

Get 111 alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in 111 by 83.3% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 116,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 111 by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 248,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 111 in the fourth quarter worth $473,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 111 by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in 111 by 279.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 65,210 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.