11,500 Shares in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1,761.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,615,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 76,817 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,001,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,425,000 after acquiring an additional 255,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.72. 948,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,695,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $572.61 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.96.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

