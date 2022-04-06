124 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Acquired by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,518,000 after buying an additional 70,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after acquiring an additional 63,084 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 824.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $29.57 on Wednesday, reaching $1,327.86. 159,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,982. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,189.45 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,409.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,476.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,471.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

