12,569 Shares in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 148.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 357,664 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12.7% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,464,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,155,000 after acquiring an additional 277,360 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 29.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,721,000 after acquiring an additional 242,318 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 96.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 241,037 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the third quarter worth approximately $4,919,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.13 and a beta of 2.17. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $34.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $69,358.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $142,338.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $609,741 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDMO. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

