134,055 Shares in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 134,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cadence Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth $3,111,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,580,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth $889,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Cadence Bank by 569,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 34,174 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CADE stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,919. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 46.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

