1,351 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,261,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $23,176,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.97. The stock had a trading volume of 66,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,925. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.72. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.33 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

