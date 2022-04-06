$138.28 Million in Sales Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) to report sales of $138.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.77 million to $141.40 million. WesBanco posted sales of $149.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $556.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $549.08 million to $566.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $581.63 million, with estimates ranging from $568.03 million to $598.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in WesBanco by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 617,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,044,000 after buying an additional 43,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in WesBanco by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

