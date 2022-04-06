$14.58 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) to report sales of $14.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.34 million to $14.81 million. Horizon Technology Finance posted sales of $13.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $64.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.46 million to $64.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $69.61 million, with estimates ranging from $66.46 million to $72.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 325,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 60.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

HRZN stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $303.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.33%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

