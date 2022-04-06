14,240 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.43.

Shares of LOW traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.86. The stock had a trading volume of 68,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,906. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.08 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.93 and a 200 day moving average of $231.84. The company has a market cap of $132.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.