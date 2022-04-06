$157.51 Million in Sales Expected for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) to report $157.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.00 million and the highest is $158.02 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $687.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $684.70 million to $690.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $765.70 million, with estimates ranging from $762.60 million to $768.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ATI Physical Therapy.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

ATIP stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $1.81. 31,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,623. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,267,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth $10,832,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 4,872,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,026 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth $3,013,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,941,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATI Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.