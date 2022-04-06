160,941 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 160,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,593,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $2,590,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209 in the last 90 days. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $174.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.32. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.