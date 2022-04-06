1,664 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,664 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.94. 269,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,411,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $153.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

