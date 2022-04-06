$167.93 Million in Sales Expected for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) will post sales of $167.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.21 million and the lowest is $164.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $697.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $689.00 million to $704.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $816.19 million, with estimates ranging from $808.30 million to $822.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Watch Restaurant Group.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

FWRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,104,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,531,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,732,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,455,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,405,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.01.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

